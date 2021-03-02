Government gives green light to purchase 17 million additional doses of Moderna vaccine

Published: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 2:54 PM

The government has given the green light to purchase an additional 17 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, which will arrive by the end of the year. This was indicated by the spokesperson for the executive, María Jesús Montero, who, during the press conference after the Council of Ministers, clarified how this new distribution will be carried out.

In this way, the European Union has purchased a total of 150 million additional doses of Moderna, which will arrive in the last two quarters of 2021. Likewise, the option to acquire 150 million more after this period has also been activated.

Regarding Spain, Montero clarified that the 17 million corresponding to the country will be delivered in two batches: on the one hand, in the third quarter of this year, where 5.7 million new doses will arrive and, on the other share, in the fourth quarter, where the remaining 11.3 million will be shipped. In this way, they are added to the 16 million that the government and the EU had already agreed with Moderna.

To date, according to the minister, a total of 4.5 million vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have been distributed. Of these, nearly 4 million have been vaccinated, while there are about 1.4 million people who have received the full immunization schedule.

Along with this, Montero also reported that the Council of Ministers approved the rental, through the emergency procedure, of the AstraZeneca vaccine warehouse and distribution service for one million euros.