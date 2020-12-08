Government has “no news” that King Emeritus plans to return to Spain for Christmas

Published: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 2:20 PM

Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya assured on Tuesday that the government has no news that King Emeritus Juan Carlos I is planning to visit Spain to spend Christmas. “Absolutely no news, at least I haven’t,” he said in an interview with Cadena Ser

The minister thus reacted on a possible return of Juan Carlos I after the information which in recent days advanced the decision of the king emeritus to present a voluntary declaration to regularize his tax situation before the tax authorities.

According to the newspaper El País, King Juan Carlos wishes to regularize more than 500,000 euros of opaque funds allegedly spent over three different years, between 2016 and 2018, when he was no longer protected by inviolability.

Apparently, and according to this newspaper, Don Juan Carlos’ legal team met with Treasury officials to inform them of a proposal for the tax regularization of foreign funds, from Mexican businessman Allen Sanginés-Krause, friend of emeritus. The same newspaper pointed out on Tuesday that the bank where Corinna Larsen received 65 million euros from Juan Carlos I questioned the origin of the money.

Regarding a possible return to Spain of the king emeritus, the mayor of Madrid and national spokesperson of the PP, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, declared that it was up to him “to decide if he wants to return or if he does not want to. come back “or if he” wants to do something type of regularization “, and stressed that” it should not be forgotten “his role” essential “to” bring “democracy in Spain.

“Regardless of the actions which are the subject of an investigation, whether or not a regularization may take place, I will be sure to appreciate and value the extraordinary work that the King has accomplished under very difficult circumstances for the King. Spain. emeritus, one of the key elements of our constitutional system, ”Martínez-Almeida said in an interview with Onda Cero.

Also this Tuesday, El Confidencial publishes information in which it assures that the king’s grandchildren used the “black” cards to pay for trips to Uber, purchases at the English Court and piano lessons. According to this report, “Froilán and Victoria Federica are the ones who have used this line of financing the most”.

This information was mentioned by United We Can spokesperson in Congress, Pablo Echenique, on Twitter. “No one believes that the practice of Juan Carlos I of showering the royal family with shady money so that they could enjoy a lifetime of travel, parties and luxury began in 2016. Let us remember the half a million dollar honeymoon from current kings in 2004, ”he said.

The King Emeritus, who left Spain last August and has since resided in the United Arab Emirates as a guest of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, is waiting for prosecutor Juan Ignacio Campos, who is leading the three investigations opened by the prosecution into his activities. financial statements, file investigations or file a complaint.