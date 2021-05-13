Government plans to continue with masks and bubble groups in classrooms and recover face-to-face lessons next year

Publication: Thursday, May 13, 2021 12:23

The government is committed to re-establishing face-to-face lessons in all educational cycles, maintaining masks and bubble groups, and reducing the safety distance between students, among other health measures.

This is reflected in the project to which laSexta had access and which the executive will present to the Autonomous Communities to see if they give their approval. The Government’s objective is to lift and relax some of the restrictions currently applied from September.

