Government strengthens security for Marlaska, Iglesias and Gámez after death threats

Posted: Monday April 26 2021 12:37 PM

The government will strengthen the security of Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Minister of the Interior, Pablo Iglesias, leader of United We Can, and María Gámez, director of the Civil Guard, after the ministry assesses the death threats against these charges (sent in letter) and concluded that there is a current “risk”.

Thus, as described by the Executive, in accordance with the “field of competence” of the Ministry of the Interior, “protective measures will be adopted which, taking into account the assessment of the risks associated with the current threat, it considers precise and necessary to guarantee their safety, ”he explains, referring to these leaders.

The letters in question, sent to the Home Office last week, contained a written letter inside, as well as bullets of various calibers. “You have ten days to resign. The time to laugh at us is over. National Police. Civil Guard. The time is against you for the pops”, could one read in the text addressed to the current Minister of Interior.

For now, the investigation remains open, and it should be long. The reason is explained by Manuel Marlasca, head of research at laSexta, who points out that the problem is that “tens of thousands of letters arrive at the automated processing center in Madrid (Vallecas)”, therefore “it is very difficult to knowing the exact traceability of the letter, ie in which letterbox it was placed ”.

However, although there are many points from which the letters were sent, “there is already where to start,” says one expert, who concluded that “letters arrive at treatment centers from points collection X, and in many of them security cameras, traffic and shops “, although it is” very laborious and very slow “work.