Government studying to permanently reduce electricity VAT to 10%, says United We Can

Updated: Thursday, June 17, 2021 11:33

Published: 06.17.2021 11:32

The government has put on the table the possibility of lowering the VAT on electricity from 21% to 10%, given the increase in electricity prices.

This is indicated by the Ministry of Social Rights, headed by Ione Belarra, also stressing that the purple training requires that this reduction be carried out on a permanent basis.

Asked about this information, the vice-presidency of the ecological transition and the demographic challenge did not speak, although they were somewhat surprised.

