Government to allow protests of fewer than 500 in 8M, announcement generates division among citizens

Publication: Wednesday February 24, 2021 2:20 PM

The government delegate in Madrid, José Manuel Franco, assured this Tuesday that, despite the fact that “he is not going to organize an 8M demonstration like last year”, yes “they will authorize concentrations that will not exceed 500 people”.

This announcement by the delegate, made during an interview with Onda Madrid, generated different responses within the executive of the capital. In this sense, the vice-president of the region, Ignacio Aguado, followed Franco’s line and argued this Wednesday that it is legitimate to demonstrate on March 8, as long as the health recommendations are followed: “As long as’ they have health authorization, I think it is correct, adequate and legitimate, ”he said at a press conference after the Board of Governors.

However, this way of thinking was not shared by all members of Ciudadanos. In this case, the deputy mayor and spokesperson for the orange formation at the city hall of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, stressed that Ciudadanos will not participate “in any way” in the celebration of 8M, and called it ” great irresponsibility “that they can gather up to 500 people in the street for these calls.

The government delegation’s proposal will ban all 8M demonstrations with a forecast of over 500 participants. This is a criterion that comes from the Ministry of Health, so “there will be absolutely no” major feminist protest in the capital, says Franco.

For the moment, no protest already communicated has been prohibited, because, according to the delegate, they “maintain the parameters currently required by the pandemic”. “We follow the health criteria to the letter because we have to help protect the health of Madridistas,” he said.

At the same time, the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez Almeida, also spoke, who believes that International Women’s Day can be justified without demonstrations because “it is very difficult to control 500 people” and “the crowds favor the infections “. Thus, he asks for “absolute caution” but, like Aguado, he did not reject the calls out of hand: “There is no problem in claiming feminism as equality between men and women”, concludes -he.