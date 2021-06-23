Government to approve new anti-eviction decree until law is enacted

Posted: Wednesday June 23 2021 20:39

El Gobierno no habilitará más prórrogas del ‘decreto antidesahucios’ que expira el próximo 9 de agosto, sino que aprobará un nuevo decreto para proteger de manera “estructural” a las familias vulnerables sin alternativa habitacional, hasta que saque adelante la Der el ley por el housing. This was underlined by the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos, during an appearance in Congress to report on the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

“We will try to advance by royal decree what we have provided for in the housing law, so that it is not the extension of an exceptional situation, but that it is already structural, even if in this part we anticipate the law itself, which will obviously take more time in its debate ”, announced the minister.

Ábalos recalled that the decree that paralyzed the evictions of vulnerable families without housing alternatives during the pandemic “came to face an exceptional situation derived from COVID”, but said they later realized “that this did not solve the problem, because there were pre-empty situations “that the health crisis had worsened.

The government partners have agreed to include this issue in the bill for the right to housing that they hope to bring to the Council of Ministers before the summer recess and that it will not likely complete its parliamentary procedure before the end of 2022. , therefore the A new royal decree prepared by the Mitma would cover the lack of protection during this period.

“In this case, it is necessary to have an application framework which covers what the decree which arrives on August 9th ceases to cover and the idea is that before its expiration we can have this royal decree”, underlined the minister.

The government approved the so-called “anti-eviction decree” in December 2020, after tense negotiations between coalition partners, as Unidas Podemos refused to include the right of landlords to seek compensation for damage caused. by the suspension of a launch of a vulnerable family without a lease.

Finally, the then vice-president, Pablo Iglesias, agreed to include this compensation and the decree was approved on an exceptional basis, as long as the state of alarm lasted. When it ended on May 9, the executive extended the decree for three months, until August 9.

Rental rates

During his appearance, Ábalos confirmed that he continues to negotiate the housing law with Podemos and assured that it is in his mind to comply with the government agreement, which commits him to “stop abusive increases “rental income, but that” it does not say to put prices “, stressed.

In this sense, he reiterated that they “try to find a formula in which we all meet and reflect”.

Recovery plan

Regarding the recovery plan, he said that on Wednesday they launched a call for tenders, for 52 million euros, the first of the road actions: work to duplicate road access to the port of Bahíía de Algeciras, included in component 6 of the “Sustainable, safe and connected mobility” plan.

“With this we will improve road accessibility to the most important freight port in Spain and the Mediterranean, an action which is also included in the Plan for Campo de Gibraltar” “, he underlined.

In addition, he revealed that Adif and Adif AV were already carrying out works for around 800 million euros on European funds, since the actions were integrated into the plan.

Rail is the mode of transport that has benefited the most from the plan, with a direct investment of some 6,200 million euros allocated to improving the quality and reliability of the Cercanías service, and to building the Atlantic corridors. and Mediterranean and improving intermodality by increasing the weight of rail. freight transport, which should reach 10% market share in 2030 (it currently has 4%).

In total, Mitma will manage around 17,000 million euros, including 13,200 million for sustainable mobility (4,500 million for the mobility shock plan in urban and metropolitan areas and 6,700 million for sustainable, safe and connected mobility and 6 820 million for actions in housing and urban regeneration, with energy and comprehensive programs for the rehabilitation of houses, buildings and neighborhoods in urban and rural areas.