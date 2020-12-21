Government to ban supply cuts in addition to evictions of vulnerable families

Posted: Monday December 21 2020 19:07

The Council of Ministers will approve tomorrow, Tuesday, the decree which paralyzes the evictions of vulnerable families as long as the current state of alert lasts, but it will also include the ban on cutting their supplies (electricity, water and gas), as it wanted it. United we can.

Thus, reports José Enrique Monrosi, the anti-expulsion decree will finally see the light of day this Tuesday, after several weeks of intense negotiations between the partners of the coalition government and the purple formation even registering an amendment to the general budgets of the State for this. reason.

The measure will also include people who were already in a vulnerable situation before the coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, the decree provides for compensation for owners affected by the suspension of evictions, also in the case of large owners – such as banks and investment funds – an aspect that the PSOE defended. However, according to Podemos sources in LaSexta, they must prove that they suffered financial damage.

We review the keys to the two measures that the Council of Ministers will approve on Tuesday:

Stop evictions

– Evictions without alternative housing of vulnerable families who cannot pay their rent are suspended as long as the state of alert lasts.

– The launching of vulnerable families with minors, dependents or victims of gender-based violence residing in the houses of large landowners, even if they do not have a contract, are also paralyzed.

– The social services of the autonomous communities must offer a decent alternative before the end of the suspension of the eviction.

– Compensation for owners: after three months, if an alternative accommodation has not been provided, the lessors will be compensated from the moment the suspension has been agreed. In the case of large owners, they will only be compensated if the house was for sale or for rent before entering the property and if they can justify economic damage.

Prohibition of supply cuts

– In a state of alert, cuts in the supply of electricity, water and natural gas for vulnerable consumers, seriously vulnerable or threatened with social exclusion are prohibited.

– This measure will not only apply to contract holders, but also to people who cannot prove it but who meet one of these conditions, who can justify it to social services or NGOs.