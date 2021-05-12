Government wants classes to be face-to-face again next year at ESO, baccalaureate and universities

Publication: Wednesday May 12, 2021 5:34 PM

The Minister of Universities, Manuel Castells, indicated that by August, more concrete measures will not be adopted for the next academic year and that, for the moment, a face-to-face course is planned in which the health measures remain in force to prevent contagion.

This was declared this Wednesday during the press conference that he proposed, with the Minister of Education and VET, Isabel Celaá, to present the part of the recovery plan, transformation and resilience of the EU that matches its ministry.

As Castells pointed out, in the short term, the universities’ May and June exams will be face to face, with the appropriate health, hygiene and prevention measures, as well as EBAU testing. Compared to next year, Castells stresses that he does not know what will be the situation of the pandemic, because “it depends on how the Indian variant is going” or on “social discipline”, but he specifies: ” The idea at The Moment is that this is a face-to-face course with health precautionary measures that aren’t going away anytime soon, ”he said.

However, he added that it will be in August, when they have “more immediate data”, that the representatives of the Ministry of Universities will meet at the General Conference of University Policy with Crue and the Autonomous Communities, to ” agree on the adaptation of measures for teaching “during the academic year 2021-2022.

This will exclude prolonging the mixed attendance in the higher courses.

For her part, the Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá, who does not foresee that the mixed attendance of certain ESO and Baccalaureate courses will continue indefinitely, announced that her department and that of Health will meet next Wednesday. to “determine” under what conditions. will operate in the 2021-2022 school period.

Celaá recalled that “Spain has the honor of having had all the classrooms open in the academic year 20-21, without at any time exceeding 2% of the classes quarantined, thanks to the efforts of all”. But he acknowledged that the students of the 1st year of the Baccalaureate, 2nd and 4th year of ESO followed the courses in a mixed way, a modality which, he hopes, will not be perpetuated next year.

Despite her commitment to be present, the Head of Education defended the investment of 827 million European funds in the creation of 240,000 digital classrooms in three years, “necessary for the renewal of pedagogy and for the pupil of to be where to be able to receive what he says in class. ”

He also defended the decision taken last year for Ebau in person after “a lot of work” by students and teachers in the 2nd year of the baccalaureate.