GPS Tracking Device Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2027
GPS tracking device market is to register a healthy CAGR of 12.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
GPS tracking device market is to register a healthy CAGR of 12.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The GPS Tracking Device market report includes the systematic investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. The company profiles of all the chief and dominating market players and brands who are taking steps such as product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions are mentioned in the report.
Market Drivers:
- Business vehicles increment capital to large supply of GPS system is a driving factor for the market growth
- Small size, longer life and dominating ROI of GPS devices is enhancing the market growth
- Lower prices of GPS devices is flourishing the market growth
- Upgrading in the software is driving the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Many environmental aspects leads to poor user experience acting as a restraint for the market growth
- Impact of the non-standard products is hindering the market growth
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.)
We provide a detailed analysis of key players operating in the GPS Tracking Device Market: CalAmp, Sierra Wireless, ORBCOMM, Queclink Wireless Solutions Co ., Ltd., Concox Information Technology Co., Ltd. , Laird, TomTom International BV. , Meiligao GroupTELTONIKA, ATrack Technology Inc., Geotab Inc. , Spy Tec International, Rekvizitai.lt Lithuania, Lantronix, Inc, Xirgo Technologies., GPS Insight, ClearPathGPS, Inc, Azuga, Agile Fleet, US Fleet Tracking , ARIHANT ELECTRICALS, Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd., GPS SYSTEMS INDIA, AssetTrackr Pvt Ltd among others.
Important years considered in the study are:
Historical year – 2014-2019;
Base year – 2019;
Forecast period- 2020 to 2026
Key Segmentation: Global GPS Tracking Device Market
By Type
- Standalone Tracker
- OBD Device
- Advance Tracker
By Deployment Type
- Commercial Vehicle
- Cargo and Container
- Others
By GPS Tracking Device
By Industry
- Transportation & Logistics
- Construction
- Oil & Gas
- Metals & Mining
- Government
- Others
- Education
- Retail
- Hospitality
- Agriculture
- Healthcare
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market
- In July 2019, ATrack Technology Inc., which is a renowned manufacturer of GPS telematics products, introduced its new product namely AK7V. The AK7V is a vehicle tracking device that is comprises of advance features and is economical which appears to become impeccable for fleet management solution for the customers globally
- In February 2019, GPS Trackit announced its acquisition of TSO Mobile, InTouch GPS, and FleetTrax. With this acquisition, the company aims in expanding its tracking solution portfolio. Additionally, the company would be able to triple its consumer base serving them with better products so as to meet their consumer’s need
Table Of Contents: Global GPS Tracking Device Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix
See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.
Customization of the Report
The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries
All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
Get in-depth details about factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?
