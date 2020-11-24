LETTER SIZE

Graciela Arnesto, appointed new Director of Preventium (Adecco Outsourcing)

BY RRHHDigital, 02:45 – 24 November 2020



Graciela Arnesto has been appointed new director of Preventium, the Adecco Outsourcing division specializing in solutions for absenteeism management, prevention and assistance activities, which she combines with her position as director of Adecco Outsourcing Office, a division specializing in outsourcing processes related to the workplace Management, Events (design and management of Care Services for people in sport, culture and leisure) and Culture & Education (outsourcing solutions for ancillary services in the field of education and culture).

Graciela has a degree in sociology from the Universidad Pontificia de Madrid and a master’s degree in human resources management and organization from ESIC and is an expert in remuneration and benefits of Garrigues. In 2005, she joined the Adecco group as a service coordinator, occupying various positions such as sales director or regional director throughout these fifteen years.

In 2016, she became Director of General Services and BPO Solutions at Adecco Outsourcing – now Adecco Outsourcing Office – where she has served so far.

In this new phase, Graciela will be responsible for developing and consolidating the value proposition of the Preventium division, at a time when security, risk prevention and support services are becoming increasingly important in working environments.

Arnesto will be in charge of consolidating the positioning of Adecco Outsourcing Office and Preventium as references in their sector, maximizing synergies with the Adecco Group.

