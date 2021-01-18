Gravitational waves buzzing: the hum of the universe of gravitational waves: the sound of the buzzing gravitational waves

There are many mysteries in our universe that have been solved to some extent, but every day a new discovery is blowing the senses of humans. One study claimed that the answers to questions related to another type of gravitational wave have been seen so far. In fact, scientists have found a signal and it is believed that it is evidence of these waves that sounds like “us”. Obviously, it is not sound because there is no support for sound to be produced in space. This signal can be caused by gravitational waves. (LIGO)

What is this “voice”?

Called the backdrop of gravitational waves generated during countless astronomical processes, this sound is believed to resonate throughout the universe, but it is nearly impossible to deconstruct. However, astrophysicist Joseph Simon of the University of Colorado at Boulder and NASAGravCalibration says that based on the data, strong signals from this voice have been found. He said this signal is found throughout the sighting. So to assert where it came from here, it needs to be studied further. (Caltech)

Where does this signal come from?

International teams are working to confirm or reject this gravitational wave signal. If it really came from them, it would be a major breakthrough in the field of gravitational waves. Maybe a new process or a new specialty is found. This signal came from some kind of dead star pulsar. They are neutron stars which are such that a beam of radio waves emanate from their poles. These flashes are so precise that their changes can be used to study navigation and gravity. (Credit: N. Fischer, H. Pfeiffer, A. Buonanno (Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics), Simulation of eXtreme Spacetimes (SXS) Connect)

Why is this discovery important?

Gravitational waves affect the spinel coming from the pulsar and it is being studied. Simultaneous changes in several pulsars indicate the bottom. Scientists did not detect any specific signal. He detected a different sound in each pulsar but which has the same characteristics. It is believed that the source of these waves could be a huge black hole. The basis of these waves can be attributed to the merger of two black holes, to the waves generated just after the Big Bang. Because of these possibilities, this find is considered very special.