Graylist of FATF plenary in Pakistan: FATF meeting today

The FATF plenary session will start from today, which has increased Pakistan’s weight. At this meeting, Pakistan is expected to make its way to remain on the gray list. Islamabad can prevent blacklisting

The plenary session of the Paris-based French Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is due to start today, which has increased terror in Pakistan and Pakistan. Despite all of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s assertions at this meeting, the possibility of Pakistan remaining on the gray list is clear. Now Imran has only hope for his Chinese, Turkish and Malaysian bosses who can prevent him from being blacklisted.

Pakistan could remain on the FATF gray list, according to the report by Pakistani newspaper Dawn. Pakistan has claimed to have made significant progress in stopping terrorist financing, but FATF member countries disagree. Not only that, now Pakistani authorities say that even though it’s very good with Pakistan, it will remain on the gray list until June.

Pakistan, which leaves the gray list of the FATF, will be expensive because of the cartoon of the Prophet

Pakistan expects help from China, Turkey and Malaysia

The decision on Pakistan’s future will be given by the President of the FATF on February 25 following a 4-day virtual meeting. According to the latest FATF update, Pakistan has made efforts to end money laundering. However, experts believe that these Pakistani efforts are insufficient. It is said that this meeting will also be considered for Pakistan’s blacklist.

Due to China, Turkey and Malaysia, Pakistan is unlikely to be blacklisted, but the pressure on it will increase further. On the other hand, apart from France, many other European countries have acknowledged that Pakistan has not fully complied with all the points of the action plan prescribed by the FATF. Not only that, America is also worried about the release of Imran Khan’s Daniel Pearl killers.

Pakistan to remain on FATF gray list until June, Imran Khan will experience more bad days

The FATF graylisted Pakistan in June 2018. The FATF called on Islamabad to implement an action plan to combat money laundering and terrorist financing by the end of 2019. However, this period was subsequently extended due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, the FATF plenary session will be held in Paris from February 22 to February 25 during which issues from various countries including Pakistan remain on the gray list will be discussed and decided upon at the end of the meetings.

FATF wants action against Masuz Azhar and Hafiz Saeed

At the last plenary held in October 2020, the FATF concluded that Pakistan would continue on its gray list until February 2021 because it failed to meet six of the 27 global money laundering and terrorist financing monitoring obligations. According to him, this also includes action against two of India’s most wanted terrorists – Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Maulana Masood Azhar and Jamaat-ud-Dawa leader Hafiz Saeed. Azhar and Saeed are the most wanted terrorists in India for their involvement in several terrorist acts, including the 11/26 terrorist attack in Mumbai and the terrorist attack on a CRPF bus in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. last year.