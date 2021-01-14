grb detected: GRB detected last year came from a neutron star: last year the glow came from the stars

Johannesburg

In April of last year, a strong glow was observed in the solar system. Surprised, the scientists began a search to find out where the energy came from. The answer is now found. A team of researchers from the University of Johannesburg claims that the GRB 200415A explosion was emitted by a magnetar. A neutron star with a strong magnetic field is called a magnetar. It is located 14 million light years away in a spiral galaxy.

Seen 13 years ago

On April 15 of last year, this glow was seen near Mars. It has been seen by many satellites, including the International Space Station. After that, it was also discovered in the galaxy NGC 253 of our galaxy. Previously, the same brightness was observed 13 years ago and this time it was only 140 milliseconds, but this time there were more advanced orbital devices than before, with which the necessary data could be collected. .

How are GRBs born?

Gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) are considered the brightest and most energetic phenomena in the universe. They can only be detected when they are in a straight beam towards the earth. Most of them are billions of light years away and last a few milliseconds when seen from earth. Scientists have found that GRBs produced during supernovas last for more than two seconds. At the same time, in 2017, it was found that two neutron stars orbiting each other can also produce small GRBs.

Such views are rarely seen

University professor Prof Soibber says there are millions of neutron stars in the galaxy. Of these, only 30 are Magnatars. These are more magnetic than a common neutron star. Most of them continue to emit x-rays, but only a few produce tremendous brightness. The fastest was seen in 2004. After that, GRB 200415A was seen in 2020.