Great Britain, India can join QUAD with India, United States – China, Australia and India, know Asian NATO

Great Britain can join the quad, India awaits the official invitation; India, USA, Japan and Australia are involved in the quad.

Britain is also in the mood for a cross-border fight against China. It is possible that the UK will soon join the famous Quad as an Asian NATO. Quad member countries currently include India, the United States, Japan and Australia. It wasn’t until December that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared Britain’s growing interest in the Indo-Pacific region. Not only that, he also announced the deployment of the British Navy’s most powerful aircraft carrier HMAQ Queen Elizabeth with its battle group in the South China Sea near China.

Britain awaits a concrete proposal

According to The Telegraph, no concrete offer has yet been made to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to join the Quad alliance. After Dominic Robb’s visit to India, it was reported that Britain may soon become a member of the Quad. In fact, the quad includes all the countries that have a dispute with China. Britain is also at odds over Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

This is why Britain is irritated by China

Experts believe the UK has decided to deploy its army after a growing struggle with China over the Hong Kong issue. Britain has already canceled the 5G contract of Chinese company Huabe. China was trying to pressure the UK for its plans through London-based HSBC Bank. China had said that if Britain did not allow Huawei to build its 5G network, it would also break its promise to build nuclear power plants in Britain.

That’s why Britain plans to deploy in Asia

British newspaper The Times reported in July that the British military had made plans to base Queen Elizabeth in the Far East. With the help of this aircraft carrier, the military is also working on a plan to carry out its mission in other countries. This aircraft can participate in joint exercises with the United States and the Japanese military during its mission.

Know what the quad is

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quadrilateral) started in 2007. However, it began in 2004–2005 when India reached out in the wake of the tsunami that hit many countries in Southeast Asia. Four Quad countries include the United States, Japan, Australia and India. In March, the Quad also had a meeting regarding the corona virus. For the first time, in New Zealand, D. Korea and Vietnam have also joined.

China protests

Since the formation of this group, China has constantly teased and opposed it. Amid military tensions in Ladakh, China’s official newspaper Global Times continues to threaten India. At the same time, the edict is that India must stay away from the Quad and follow its policy of non-alignment.