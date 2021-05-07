Great Britain India Oxygen generators: oxygen generator in the biggest plane to India: oxygen generator India leaves UK

London

Efforts to help India fight the Kovid-19 outbreak are intensifying. Below, the world’s largest cargo plane, with three 18-ton oxygen generators and 1,000 ventilators, flew from Belfast, Northern Ireland on Friday. The British government gave this information.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said airport staff worked hard through the night loading life-saving drugs into the giant Antonav 124 plane. The FCDO itself provided supplies. funds for this supply.

According to the FCDO, the plane is expected to reach Delhi at eight in the morning on Sunday. With the help of the Indian Red Cross, this supply will be transferred from here to hospitals. Each of the three oxygen generators can produce 500 liters of life per minute.

Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann was present at Belfast International Airport while carrying the necessary equipment on board the plane. During this time, he said it was our moral responsibility to provide all possible help and support.