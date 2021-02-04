Great Britain’s action on Chinese government media, CGTN license revoked – Britain revokes Chinese government media license

London

The UK has canceled the license to broadcast a Chinese public television station. An investigation found that the licensing chain lacked editorial control and had ties to the ruling Communist Party in China. Communications regulator Ofcom said Thursday it had canceled its license to the China Global Television Network (CGTN) in the UK. He was broadcasting information in English.

Britain to deploy aircraft carrier near China

Following discussions with Japan, the British government has announced that it will deploy a new aircraft carrier strike group led by the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth later this year as part of a new objective in the Indo-Pacific region. UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab discussed the carrier’s deployment in a virtual “2 + 2” meeting this week with their Japanese counterparts Toshimitsu Motegi and Nobuo Kishi. Wallace said: “Japan and the UK have a close defense and security partnership that will reach new heights with the UK Strike Group visit to the Indo-Pacific this year.”

These warheads are deployed on aircraft carriers

This Styker group includes two squadrons of F-35B Lightning fighters, stealth fighters, two Type 45 class destroyers, two Type 23 Figrates, two tankers and a fleet of helicopters. It is believed that his maneuvers close to China could worsen tensions between the two countries. At the same time, there is a debate that Australia and Canada can also be invited to this exercise. China’s relations with these two countries are also at a lower level.