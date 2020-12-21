great combination winter solstice 2020: winter solstice 2020: today is the shortest day of the year, the night will be seen in space rare coincidence – winter solstice 2020

Strong points:

Today is the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere. It is called the December Solstice 2020. Each year the December Dakshinayan month is considered to be the start of Christmas and New Year celebrations around the world. The winter solstice in the northern hemisphere usually occurs between December 19 and 23. This year, the winter solstice will be very special because after 800 years, the “Christmas star” will be seen in the sky. Let us know the whole question….

Today, December 21, the northern hemisphere of the earth is special because today is the shortest day of the year and will be the longest night. From today, the cold will start to increase with the length of the day. It’s called Winter Solstice in English and December Dakshinayan in Hindi. Technically, the winter solstice occurs when the sun is directly above the tropic of Capricorn.

Why on earth does the winter solstice occur?

Sometimes it is very cold, sometimes the heat which transpires, that is to say the weather changes. Some months of the year are hot and some months are cold. The length of day and night varies according to season and season. Have you ever wondered why this happens? If you haven’t thought about it, let us know today. All of this happens for one reason and the reason is to rotate on the tilted axis of the earth. This is the reason why the sun is tilted towards the North Pole for half of the year and the South Pole for the remaining half of the year.

It determines the season. The sun side will be more and more inclined and more and more sun will reach there, there will be the summer season. On the other side, the sunlight will reach less, there will be cold. The Earth is tilted 23 and a half degrees on its axis, causing the Sun’s distance to exceed the northern hemisphere. During the winter solstice, the southern hemisphere receives more sunlight while the northern hemisphere receives less. This happens on December 21, 22 or 23. This makes the day in the northern hemisphere shorter and the night longer.

How many hours per day for the winter solstice?

The summer solstice is similar to the winter solstice. On this day, the length of the night is shorter and the day is longer. The summer solstice falls on June 20, 21 or 22. During this period, sunlight falls more in the northern hemisphere and less in the southern hemisphere. The length of the day is determined by the proximity of the equator. The further north is from the equator, the shorter the day, and the longer the south, the longer it will be.

Sunset time at winter solstice

If you think sunset is the earliest of the year on a winter solstice, then that is wrong. This is the shortest day for the northern hemisphere, so it doesn’t mean that everywhere there will be sunset very soon and sunrise much later. Sunset and sunrise are decided depending on the location. The winter solstice is not the coldest day. Even though there is very little sunlight in the Northern Hemisphere on this day, the cooler months arrive later in January and February. The cold also varies by location. It is very cold at the same time and very less at the same time.

Does the solstice also occur on other planets?

All the planets of our solar family rotate on the inclined axis and this is the reason why there is a season and a solstice. On some planets, the tilt of the axis is less, just like the tilt of the axis of the planet Mercury is 2.11 degrees. But the axis of the Earth (23.5 degrees) and Uranus (98 degrees) is very tilted. The winter solstice is also linked to the solstice. It is believed that Makar Sankranti was celebrated on this day around 1,700 years ago, which is now celebrated on January 14.

Rare sight in the sky at winter solstice

Tonight is going to be historic for space lovers around the world. Just before Christmas, after about 800 years, the planets Jupiter-Saturn will come so close to each other that it will appear that the two planets have merged into each other. The vision of Jupiter-Saturn union is rare in itself as it occurs only once in a person’s life. This is why it is called the Great Conjunction. The coming of the planets on December 21 is called the Christmas star.

According to the US space agency NASA, the two planets will come closer in the evening. This rare astronomical event will be seen for the next two weeks. In fact, the planets Jupiter and Saturn will be so close on this day that they will look the same. The distance between these two will only be 0.1 degree. The special thing is that 800 years ago this opportunity presented itself at night and this time too it can be seen at night.