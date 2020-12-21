Great Conjunction Live: Great Conjunction 2020 LIVE: Jupiter-Saturn Becomes Rare; such luck after 800 years – how to see an excellent combination of Jupiter and Saturn images 2020

Before the end of 2020, the rare opportunity that people around the world have been waiting for from the treasure of astronomical events, has finally shown their insight. Jupiter and Saturn (Jupiter and Saturn) were so close to each other when seen from Earth on Monday night that it was difficult to identify them separately. Millions of people around the world have witnessed this Great Conjunction, who have also shared this moment on social networks.

Why is chance rare?

Let us tell you that after 400 years these two planets have come closer. The peculiarity is that after 800 years this opportunity came at night, thanks to which it can be seen, otherwise both are hiding in the sun. The Great Conjunction takes place every 20 years, but this year both are only 0.1 degrees, which makes the occasion special.

how to see?

It is called this year “the Christmas star” because of its appearance only four days before Christmas. In India, where she could be seen Monday evening, the wait continues in Western countries. In India, too, it was not clearly visible due to clouds and fog. Those who have lost sight of it themselves still have the option to watch the live stream online.