Great entrepreneurial initiative created for people with disabilities

Alongside the HandsOn Spain initiative and FDI, Indra launched Ventures4Inclusion, a social entrepreneurship shuttle aimed at promoting entrepreneurship projects with a strong technological component.

BY RRHHDigital, 12:15 p.m. – August 06, 2021



Until September 15, projects aimed at ensuring the employability of at least one person with a disability and using technology as a transformative tool in the development of the project and / or its implementation can be submitted.

There is a double category: proposals can be submitted by people with disabilities as well as by non-profit entities that work for the personal and professional development of these people and that employ, or will hire a person in a new one. company. of this group.

Training programs for everyone and financial prizes for the winners

All applicants, whose projects meet the conditions for participation and are submitted within the deadlines indicated above, will have access to training and consulting programs and specialized webinars provided by HandsOn Spain, volunteers and experts of the team. Indra innovation.

Indra professionals who wish to share, as volunteers, their knowledge and experiences with entrepreneurs can do so using the four modalities offered by this initiative: feedback sessions, consultants, entrepreneurship marathon and training. .

Ventures4Inclusion finalists will benefit from coaching, additional training and consultation sessions. Finally, a jury of experts will choose the three winning proposals per category, which will receive a financial prize of 5,000 euros for individuals and 8,000 euros for social entities, so that they can develop their Projects. To access the prizes, the winners will first take part in entrepreneurial training sessions with Indra volunteers.

