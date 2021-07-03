Great Japan Mudslide in southwest Tokyo, many people miss viral video: Great Japan Mudslide

Strong points:

Gruesome images of a massive landslide in Japan’s Shizuoka province have emerged. We see in the video of this incident that many houses in the area collapsed like a deck of cards due to the landslide. At least 20 people are said to have disappeared after several houses were swept away by mudslides in the western part of Atami City, in the capital Tokyo.

The Japanese authorities gave this information. Disaster management officials from Shizuoka Prefecture (central Japan) said the incident happened on Saturday morning in Atami town. Authorities said at least 20 people were missing and rescuers were looking for them. No one has yet been confirmed dead. It has been raining heavily in Japan since the start of this week.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks with Minister of Disasters

Due to the landslide, the whole area was filled with piles of mud and debris. Everywhere the scene of devastation was visible. Local authorities have also requested assistance from Self-Defense Forces personnel. It is said that this landslide occurred at 10:30 a.m. There are many hot spas in this region. Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga spoke with Minister of Disasters Yasufumi Tanahashi.

The water level in nearby rivers is also rising and the local government has asked people to be vigilant. A higher level alert has been issued in the region. Public transport has been hit hard by the rain. The high-speed train was also stopped for a while due to the rain. Japan’s meteorological department said more landslides could occur in the coming times.