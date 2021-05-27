“Great professionals whom we must take care of and protect”

Publication: Thursday, May 27, 2021 12:22

Third Vice-President and Minister of Labor Yolanda Díaz announced on Thursday that she was discharged from hospital after having to cancel her schedule yesterday for health reasons.

The United Podemos leader was absent from the congressional session on Wednesday after doctors recommended rest for a health problem that has nothing to do with fatigue or anxiety.

It was the vice-president herself who communicated her reincorporation into the activity via her Twitter account, in a message where she also thanked the health workers for their work.

“This morning I was released from the University Hospital of La Paz. I would like to express my deep gratitude to the healthcare staff for their hard work and for all the affection received,” said the head of United We Can in the executive.

Likewise, the Minister underlined the great public health of the country with “great professionals whom we must take care of and protect”.

Díaz reappears today during the signing between the government and social agents of the new agreement to extend the ERTE until September 30, which was concluded yesterday “in extremis” after the intervention of President Pedro Sánchez.

That same afternoon there will be an extraordinary Council of Ministers where the decree covering these employment protection regimes will be approved.