Great Pyramid of Giza: Egypt: Old The Great Pyramid of Giza ‘Waste’ Theory, Expert Told the Truth About Construction

Giza

There are many discussions about the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt. Recently, an engineer claimed that a different method had been discovered so far compared to what was believed to be the pyramid. It is believed that it took 20 years to build this huge pyramid and that it was built for Pharaoh Khufu. It is believed to weigh around 6 million tonnes and contain 23 million stones. There are different theories as to how it was made, but the most common is that a stone was picked up and placed on top of one another. However, according to structural engineer Peter James, who has maintained historic buildings in Egypt for almost 14 years, this was not the case.

Sockets were found

Peter made this claim based on a discovery made in the 19th century. He wrote: “Flinders Petrie discovered stone casings which had no work and could not match the outer casings.” They raised the possibility that they could be used to straighten wooden profiles. Peter says these have been seen on all the buildings where the foundations have been built and the right angles have been made. Peter says the pyramid actually started from the corners and then the inside was filled in.

This is how the pyramid was built

Peter claimed that in ancient times, builders performed length measurements using methods such as transit. With them a straight line is drawn. After preparing the base, it was built at an angle of 45 degrees. Peter continued: “We know that the Great Pyramid is 230 meters long and 150 meters high. If the block goes in and the height is the same, it can be applied to all four corners with a 45 degree angle upwards.

Can’t get so many blocks

He said that even today during construction it is seen that the shape of the square is ready. As the pyramid started to rise, the upper part got smaller. Peter says the pyramid is 26 lakh blocks and means that if they were brought one by one per request, one stone would be needed every 6 minutes to complete it in 25 years. It does not make sense.

(Source package: Express)