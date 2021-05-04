Great Pyramid of Giza Space Photo: What does the Pyramid of Giza look like from space, Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi tweets a picture of the space station – What does the Pyramid of Giza look like from space? The Japanese astronaut shared a photo of the space station

The Pyramid of Giza in Egypt, one of the Seven Ancient Wonders of the World, is also clearly visible from space. Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi tweeted a beautiful photo of the Pyramid of Giza on May 1 from the International Space Station. After that, his post goes very viral. Social media users call this the best picture of the Giza Pyramid. In the photo, this pyramid is visible in part of the city of Giza.

Tweet photo of the last day of life in space

What’s great is that Soichi Noguchi tweeted this photo on the last day of his stay at the International Space Station. He returned to Earth on Sunday after spending 345 days in space. Since seeing this photo, a large number of people have wished this Japanese astronaut a successful landing on Earth.

These astronauts returned to Earth on May 2

Noguchi, with his crew, left for Earth on Sunday, May 2 at 8 p.m. Along with Noguchi, NASA’s Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, and Mike Hopkins also return to Earth. On Sunday, NASA gave information about the return of these astronauts to Earth by tweeting. These astronauts returned to Earth aboard the SpaceX crew dragon.

Noguchi was the only Japanese astronaut on the crew

NASA reported that the Crew Dragon capsule landed at sea near Panama City in the United States at 2:55 a.m. local time. Aside from NASA astronauts, Noguchi was the only foreigner in the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). Astronauts traveled approximately 114,653,205 kilometers while in orbit for 168 days. Noguchi’s space mission was launched on November 15, 2020 from Florida, United States. According to NASA, crew members have contributed to hundreds of science and technology investigations.

The Pyramid of Giza is one of the Seven Wonders of the World

The Pyramid of Giza is one of the Seven Ancient Wonders of the World. It is believed that it took 20 years to build this huge pyramid. It was built for the Egyptian pharaoh Khufu. The pyramid weighs around 6 million tons and has 23 million stones. This pyramid was built around 2560 BC. It has been the tallest structure in the world for 3,800 years.