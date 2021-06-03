Greece is testing “good cannons” against refugees – ScoopCube

The essentials The German media DW Nachrichten dedicated a report on these “Sound Guns” tested by Greece against the refugees.

“Clay cannons” to prevent refugees from arriving illegally in Greece? The country is testing this, according to DW news.

Dear @dwnews, thank you for reporting on these important topics. But this “sound cannon” is not a European project, but a national one. I am at your disposal if you need comprehensive information on the EU’s efforts for modern border management and a humane, effective migration policy. Also cc @AP

– Adalbert Jahnz (@ Ad4EU) June 2, 2021

According to our German colleagues, the weapon emits a high pitched sound and can be as loud as a jet engine. This is part of an effort by the Border Police to modernize their tactics with the technology. A modern torture machine in tune with the times …

“Preventing migrants from entering illegally”

“Our main goal is to prevent the illegal entry of migrants,” says Dimosthenis Kamargios, a Greek policeman on the microphone of DW-Nachrichten. “For this we use new technologies and modern devices.”

In this report published on Twitter, the German media spoke of a European policy. Even so, MEP Adalbert Jahnz insisted that it was a national project, not a European one.

