Green Card News: Joe Biden Cancels Donald Trump’s Visa Ban, Relieving Many Indian Green Card Applicants – Great News For American Indians, Joe Biden Lifts Green Card Applicant Ban

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, gave very good news to professionals around the world, including Indians. Biden has lifted the ban on green card issuance by former President Donald Trump during the global Corona outbreak. Advocates have said it prevents legitimate immigration to the United States. This Biden announcement is expected to benefit thousands of Indian workers.

Earlier, Donald Trump last year banned the issuance of green cards by the end of 2020, citing growing unemployment caused by the Corona virus, which he extended until the end of March on December 31. Biden said on Wednesday that curbing legitimate immigration was “not in America’s best interests.”

Biden said, “On the contrary, it hurts the United States … including preventing family members of US citizens or lawful permanent residents from visiting their families here.” It also affects American industries, which include talented people from all over the world. According to the American Immigration Lawyers Association, most immigration visas were prohibited by these ordinances.

Trump’s move has also been criticized by US lawmakers. He said the temporary suspension of H1-B visas and other nonimmigrant visas would hurt Asia’s highly skilled staff, as well as U.S. businesses that depend on migrant workers. MP Judy Chu said, “This will affect highly skilled workers in Asia who make extensive use of the H-1B visa system.” Eighty percent of H1-B visa holders in the United States are from Asia ”.

There are 5 lakh Indians in America, who have no valid documents to stay

Previously, the Biden administration introduced the 2021 U.S. Citizenship Bill to Parliament. Thanks to this, previous restrictions on limiting the number of migrants from a country for employment-based green cards will be removed. After the law is enacted, dependents of H-1B visa holders will also be allowed to work. There are 5 Lakh Indians in America, who do not have valid documents to live. This law will open the doors to citizenship for them.