Gregorio Marañón workers denounce emergency department collapse due to COVID patients’ refusal to travel to Zendal

Publication: Friday, December 18, 2020 2:41 PM

Dozens of patients wait in the hallways lying in beds and with their personal effects on top. These are the images of the collapse of the hospital in Madrid Gregorio Marañón that have been taking place since this week and that the workers denounce. They say the increase in respiratory infections and the refusal of COVID patients to be referred to Zendal were the reasons for the accumulations in the hospital hallways.

According to these same health workers, there was an outbreak among rescuers, with at least five cases among professionals.

In the video recorded by the toilet, we can see that in the corridors there are dozens of beds with patients awaiting admission. Not all of COVID-19, but also other pathologies.

During the long walk, patients are seen with their droppers suspended and covered with sheets, waiting to be shown to available rooms.

A specific problem

From Gregorio Marañón Hospital, they tell laSexta that there was no collapse, but that there was “a specific problem” this Wednesday because a large influx of non-COVID patients coincided , just as they were disinfecting a unit that previously treated patients with the coronavirus to adapt it to the general public.

This part of the emergency room was closed, so there were fewer beds available. From the hospital, they assure that it is not known that the patients do not want to go to Zendal and insist that the difficulty came from the income of non-COVID patients.

As for the infected workers, the hospital recognizes five cases among the rescuers, although it is not an epidemic as they are not related to each other. On the other hand, they point out that with the volume of toilets used in this area, these are not important figures, although they carried out a preventive screening, where they did not find more infected.

Madrid go from best to worst on the peninsula in four weeks

Madrid has gone in less than a month from the best-behaved community in its pandemic evolution to the head of the pandemic expansion on the peninsula. As of November 20, the region had a cumulative incidence (AI) over the previous 14 days of 285 cases per 100,000 population. To date, Madrid has an AI of 262.13. Only the Balearic archipelago has worse figures.

The semaphore of the Ministry of Health, which classifies communities by color, again marked red for Madrid on Thursday. The community led by Isabel Díaz Ayuso finds itself once again in the extreme risk scenario of the evolution of the pandemic, due to infections in the past two weeks and occupation in intensive care beds, which s now stands at 25.79. %.

The evolution of Madrid is crucial, since as of December 9, AI in the region marked 190.95 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which shows the resurgence of the pandemic.

This bad data from the capital comes from what some experts are already calling the third wave and after huge images of crowds were produced in Madrid in the main shopping areas of the capital, especially during the weekend of ‘ “ Black Friday ”, at the end of November, and during the long December weekend in the capital.