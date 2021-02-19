Greta Thunberg: Greta Thunberg reacts to the Disha Ravi arrest case: Greta Thunberg supports the leadership decided in the toolbox case

Strong points:

Greta Thinberg backs Disha Ravi arrested in Toolkit case

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg has now jumped in in support of Disha Ravi, arrested in the Toolbox case. He tried to teach India a lesson in human rights by tweeting again. In his tweet, using the hashtag of Stand with Disha Ravi, Thanberg again shared his knowledge of the peaceful protests. In fact, today Disha Ravi was taken into custody for three days by the Patiala House court, accepting the Delhi police request.

‘Knowledge’ data on human rights

Greta Thunberg retweeted a tweet from a Twitter handle called Fridays For Future, claiming that freedom of speech, peaceful protests and public meetings are human rights. It should be the fundamental part of any democracy. Friday for Future was founded in 2018 by Greta. Several tweets were made in support of Disha Ravi from the same Twitter handle, after which Greta raised her voice as well.

Disha Ravi was arrested in Toolkit case

Disha Ravi was arrested in Bengaluru on February 13 for sharing and editing a “toolbox” on social media related to the farmers’ protests. He was then sent to five days in police custody. Delhi police had requested custody to identify the pro-Khalistani (Poetic Justice Foundation) group and its active members and recover the deleted WhatsApp group.

Who is Greta Thanberg

Greta Thunberg is known as the key player in the fight against the climate crisis. He won hearts with his speeches on several occasions. Apart from that, his war on Twitter was also discussed a lot with Donald Trump. In December 2020, the 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist was named 2019’s Person of the Year by the prestigious Time magazine.

Greta tweeted a controversial toolkit

In the contested toolkit that Greta Thunberg tweeted, there were plans to discredit India on the peasant movement. From time to time, many people who ran an anti-India program also made changes. In fact, many countries around the world are plotting to discredit India’s domestic issue by internationalizing it. A similar attempt was made in the case of Shaheen Bagh and the CAA-NRC.