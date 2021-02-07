Grifols is included in Bloomberg’s Gender Equality Index for its commitment to gender equality

Grifols (MCE: GRF, MCE: GRF.P, NASDAQ: GRFS), a leading global plasma-based drug company with over a hundred years of history helping to improve health and well-being of people, is now included in the “2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equiality Index” (GEI) for the first time in its history.

The index recognizes Grifols’ commitment to advancing women in the workforce through the development of policies and initiatives to promote women’s professional careers and greater representation of women in the organization. Likewise, he appreciated the efforts that the company has made in recent years to continue to make progress in the areas of equal and equal pay, female leadership and the promotion of talent, policies against harassment in the workplace and campaigning. support for women, among others.

For Grifols, its human team is one of its main assets and 60% are made up of women who, in 98% of cases, have permanent contracts.

This recognition reflects Grifols’ firm commitment to equality between women and men, which has always been present in over a hundred years of history. In addition, it confirms and values ​​the talent and female leadership that we have at Grifols today. The new Diversity and Inclusion Plan will help keep making progress in this area.

This new recognition also reaffirms Grifols’ efforts to continue to contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) defined by the United Nations, integrated in its strategy, progressing in number 5, corresponding to gender equality in the work environment.

The Bloomberg Gender Equality Index provides transparency on the practices and policies related to gender equality and diversity of listed companies, increasing the quality of information against environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) available for financial markets.

For its elaboration, a total of 59 parameters collected in five pillars are analyzed: pay equity and gender parity, inclusive culture and integration, female leadership and sexual harassment policies, among others. The assessment for 2021 included 380 companies from 44 countries and belonging to 11 different sectors.

This GHG rating methodology allows investors to assess the performance of companies in a comparable way.

Since December 2020, Grifols has been part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120, and since 2018 it is also part of FTSE4Good Global, FTSE4Good Europe and FTSE4Good Ibex Sustainability stock market indices.

