grizzly-otis-wins-alaska's-fattest-bear-contest-for-the-fourth-time

The grizzly bear Otis, winner of Alaska Fat Bear Week, before and after gaining weight for hibernation.

It is difficult to say if the contest from the fattest bear to the trapper Hugh Glass, the real character played by Leonardo di Caprio in 2015 in The Revenant (previously Richard Harris in 1971 in The man of a wild land ), or to the environmental activist and documentary filmmaker Timothy Treadwell (to whom the filmmaker Werner Herzog dedicated a documentary, Grizzly Man, 2005). Glass, notable mountain man and honorary Pawnee Indian, was attacked by a bear and left so battered that his companions They would have buried him if they had not been surprised by a band of Arikaras and left in the dust. The second was torn to pieces on October 5, 2003 by a bear, a huge male, who also killed his girlfriend , Amie Huguenard, and, alone or accompanied by a colleague, ate both (inside the animal, called “bear 141 ″, part of the couple’s remains were found). Treadwell, who, of course, has been criticized (posthumously) for having passed through the lining the safety regulations in dealing with bears (see the essential, especially according to which excursions, Bear attacks , by Erin McCloskey, Lone Pine, 2009: to retain the essentials, play dead, get under your backpack, protect vital organs as much as possible and try not to seem like a threat to the bug), they devoured it precisely in the National Park from Katmai, Alaska, which is where Fat Bear Week has been celebrated these days.

This is an annual competition, diametrically opposed to Fashion Weeks, to establish which plantigrade goes to bed, so to speak, with the greatest accumulation of fat to pass hibernation. The winner of the singular test, started on 30 of September and decided today by popular vote (through images on the Internet), has been the bear 480 Otis, a veteran of the championship and who has already won three previous times.

Otis is not a particularly impressive animal (for a grizzly bear): he is older (he has 25 years), missing teeth —Glass and Tradwell they would consider it a favorable trait — and park guards call it downright lazy. But he has managed to capture the heart of the audience once again and has won the majority of the votes before perhaps more impressive bears like 747, ominously nicknamed Bear Force One and winner last year.

In “the battle of the strongest bears”, as he has baptized it with epic breath The Washington Post , Otis, the Behemoth of Alaska or more prosaically “the chunkiest champ”, has won the second classified, 151 Walker (Baron Beardonkadonk, big ass) for over 6. . Some participants have denounced tongo, but the truth is that the old bear Otis (in freedom live between 25 and 30 years) appeared as a prominent favorite in Internet messages and Facebook conversations —Otis has its own page— , and in the semifinals on October 4, he already beat the bear 812 for more than 26. 000 votes. They have voted this year 793. 000 persons , breaking the record of 650. 000 from last year.

A still from the film ‘The Bear’, by Jean Jacques Annaud.

Otis was first identified by park guards in 2001 when he was a young boy four years. The bear has already won the first edition of the Fat Bear Week in 2014, and then in 2016 and 2017. This year they have participated in the contest 12 Bears. The assessment of their corpulence has been made with the eye of a good cubero, since anyone approaches them to weigh them.

The Katmai bears, an estimated population of 2. 200, competing in the Week are brown bears (Ursus arctos), huge animals up to 600 kilos and three meters in height standing (amazing spectacle that is not advisable to observe personally, even if you have read with profit Bear attacks ) which are also known as grizzlys (sometimes considered as the subspecies Ursus arctos horribilis , which is already definition) and kodiaks, and they are an icon of the fierce latitudes of the wild north. There are some 35. 10 in the US, the 40% in Alaska, and 29. 000 in Canada. Intolerant of human presence, they often react aggressively in encounters that break into their living space, which is large, as are their claws (10 centimeters). Omnivores and opportunists when it comes to food, although vegetarian based (especially berries, roots and bulbs), they do not disgust elk, caribou and any small or large beast, even squirrels. They also eat termites, ants, human garbage, and snack baskets, like Yogi. There have been cases of grizzly that have eaten polar bears when their habitats coincide. They like carrion.

Katmai bears especially use Brook River salmon to gain weight and increase their fat storage for hibernation: these fish, very abundant in the rivers of the national park, can each provide up to 4. 500 calories, much needed for the long winter sleep in which plantigrades lose up to a third of their body weight. Usually, bears compete for the best places to fish for salmon. Not so Otis, who has a separate private place where he sits patiently waiting for the fish to come. They have dubbed it “their office.” This year Otis got to the river too late and underweight, but broke the scale early.

Beyond that the Fattest Bear competition would raise eyebrows even to Jack London, who described such curious contests as the loaded sleigh drag he won Buck in the Yukon, the test serves to bring people closer to the biology and behavior of bears. “It’s nice to see how people express their love for bears through competition,” he noted with satisfaction to USA Today Fat Bear Week creator Mike Fitz. The contest has no prize and it is unlikely that Otis is aware of his fame, but let’s hope he comes out of hibernation to fight for his throne again, and does not rest on his laurels.

