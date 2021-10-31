growing-up-with-the-abuser

Two women meet in the Calle Mayor of Pamplona, ​​at the doors of the Katakrak bookstore, where the Letraheridas Festival is held. They correspond, if that verb continues to exist, for a long time and they have epistolary affection and intellectual consideration. But look at them, pay attention: the picture is undoubtedly curious. One would be a reincarnation of Nina Hagen in her forties, orange pigtails, punk, a generous chest showing through a kind of corset; the other, even if she didn’t want to, gives off a more conventional air, a suffragette coat, covered up to the neck: she has no other option than to assume the role of discreet or bourgeois in the face of such a low-cut and colorful display. The Nina Hagen de Iruña is Itziar Ziga; the other, by default, is me. And the current of understanding and sympathy that runs from one chest to another is proof that sometimes the pints go one way and the heart another. I have always been attracted to Ziga’s views on feminism and sexual freedom, because I have found them very dumb, shameless, outside the conventional aspiration to embrace the movement to achieve power. Itziar places in my hands a small book, but capable of falling like a stone into dying waters. It is called The happy and violent life of Maribel Ziga and on the cover appears that beautiful and happy woman who was her mother.

Maribel Ziga was a wench thrown palante from Iruña, who, enjoying one of those cheerful characters that seem to presage a happy life, fell in love with a bully, a boy with a magnetic gaze with a tendency to mess up In the bars, a hustler, a pimp. He marked his girlfriend Maribel so severely that he ended up isolating her from all her friends. The couple moved to a working-class block neighborhood in Renteria and there they had two daughters. These girls, one of them Itziar, grew up seeing how the aita, without a word or discussion, would suddenly start punching the amatxo , sometimes leaving her lying on the ground without sense. These two girls, infected by the miraculous vitality of their mother, managed to preserve, despite the fear caused by the ogre, a trace of an accomplice sense of humor between the three of them. At times they shared mockery about the abuser, they despised him; the future writer observed with surprise this man who after work spent hours smoking in the darkness of his room, bitter, harsh, resentful. There is also in these memoirs a reflection on the systemic nature of abuse and an affirmation that one is not born to be an abuser, but rather that it is an evil favored by the environment.

We are outraged when we are assaulted by what we understand as contradictions: that the mistreated, for example, finds it impossible to abandon her keeper; that she returns to him with the dependence of a drug addict

It is natural that such a nuanced book has been controversial. Actually, because we want the victims to adjust to the measure of our compassion, and we are frustrated when what we understand as contradictions assail us: that the abused, for example, finds it impossible to abandon her keeper; that he returns to him with the dependency of a drug addict; that the hitch is of a sexual nature. Maribel Ziga was an unprejudiced, free woman, despite being a slave, cheated a thousand times by her husband, to the point of having worked 17 years in the fishmonger of both without contributions to provide for a pension. Maribel had beauty, intelligence, sympathy, what then was the dark reason why she succumbed time and time again to the desires of such an individual? These and other questions remain unanswered in Itziar’s book because it tells us about a mother who is both submissive and libertarian, who loves her daughters and also neglects them, who is disorderly and negligent. What a marvel of character, who does not allow the qualifier of victim to define her in her total complexity.

Itziar did not see herself as a victim of father abuse until many years later, when he began to understand that it is not necessary to receive that host that collapses you, that it is enough to see how they give it to your mother so that the wound appears and does not close. That is why the expression “vicarious violence” does not convince me, because it seems that it is only the mother who is the recipient of the brutality. In just a few pages we sneaked into the home of Maribel, a woman destined for a happy life, so much so that violence could not completely defeat her.