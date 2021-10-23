grueling-days-and-security-breaches:-the-allegations-in-the-'baldwin-case'

The tragedy did not come alone. There were several notices of irregularities in the filming of the western Rust before Alec Baldwin accidentally killed the production director of photography this Thursday with a bullet that should have been blank. The homicide has uncovered a series of accusations by the team that participated in the filming of the film in Santa Fe, capital of the State of New Mexico in the US Long hours of work, breach of security protocols, unworthy conditions for an independent production, late payments and logistical problems are some of the issues that have aired in the hours after the death of Halyna Hutchins, filmmaker of 42 years of Ukrainian origin.

An affidavit in the hands of the local police indicates that an assistant Joel Souza, director of the film, was in charge of verifying the three firearms that were used at the fatal scene. According to detectives from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office, the deputy made sure there were no real bullets in the chamber of the pistols and yelled “Gun cold!” (downloaded) after review. It was he who passed the gun to Baldwin to rehearse a scene that has forever changed the career of one of Hollywood’s most veteran actors. A single shell killed Hutchins and wounded Souza in the clavicle, . .

No charges have been filed so far, but police continue to gather information and interview witnesses.

After the shooting, Baldwin of 48 years, even without knowing the damage he had caused, he began to shout several times that how was it possible to have a weapon for real on the set. “In all my years I have never been given a hot gun! (loaded with real bullets) ”, said the actor, according to an eyewitness account of the scene to Showbiz 411, a media specialized in Hollywood information. Baldwin, also the film’s producer, went to the hospital to see first-hand the health of the victims. Hutchins had died during the transfer and Souza was discharged within a few hours.

Entrance to the filming area of ​​’Rust’. Andres Leighton (AP)

Investigators have cordoned off the location at the Bonanza Creek ranch, located southwest of Santa Fe. The investigations have focused on determining what type of bullet it was that killed the photographer and how it is possible that was loaded into the pistol. Film productions that use firearms are required to follow strict security protocols on the use of weapons and authorities have yet to determine which ones failed in Rust . The police obtained a court order this Friday that allows them to search for evidence in the area of ​​the tragedy and obtain videos that the cameras may have captured to understand how the events unfolded.

After A few hours shocked, Baldwin broke his silence with a post on social networks. “I have no words to convey the state of shock and sadness over the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, wife, mother and admired colleague of all of us,” he said on Twitter the actor, who was photographed crying outside the authorities’ offices. “I am fully collaborating with the investigation,” he added.

Alec Baldwin talks on the phone in the vicinity of the police office, shortly after the accident. Jim Weber / The New Mexican (AP)

With the death of Hutchins also came news of a chaotic shoot that began on October 6. Six cameramen and their assistants threatened to leave the production of Rust hours before the fatal accident. The crew was upset with the working conditions at days that lasted up to 13 hours. One of the operators told Los Angeles Times after the accident that there was concern among the filmmakers because the safety protocols for the use of weapons had not been followed. The cameraman, who was not identified by name, said there was another incident on Saturday, when Baldwin’s stunt double accidentally fired two pistols after being told it was a cold weapon.

“There must be an investigation of what happened,” said the filmmaker to the Los Angeles newspaper. “There were no security meetings nor were we assured that it would not happen again. The only thing they wanted is for us to hurry up with the filming, ”he added. At least one of the producers, according to his testimony, was alerted that security measures were not being followed. The production company issued an official statement in which it assured that it had not been informed of this concern. “Although we were not officially notified of any complaints related to weapons or security, we will carry out an internal investigation while production is paralyzed,” it has been reported.

The future of Rust is uncertain. The production company has reported that filming is suspended until November and that they will provide psychological support to those affected by the tragedy. The climate of dissatisfaction of the technicians, however, opens the possibility of an avalanche of lawsuits in a society as litigious as the United States.

