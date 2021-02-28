Grupo Bimbo, recognized as one of the most ethical companies in the world

Grupo Bimbo, world leader in bakery, ratifies its commitment to best practices by being recognized in the 2021 edition, and for five consecutive years, as one of the most ethical companies in the world according to the list prepared by The Ethisphere Institute , a firm that recognizes companies that consider ethical commitment to be one of the major axes of their daily lives.

The list of the world’s most ethical companies is governed by the Ethical Quotient, a classification system patented by The Ethisphere Institute that assesses the information of each of the companies in five key indicators with varying degrees of relevance: normative compliance, aspect that has more of importance, since it represents 35% of the valuation; Social responsibility, 20%; Ethical culture, 20%; Corporate governance which represents 15%; and leadership, innovation and reputation which occupy 10% of the total assessment.

“Congratulations to Grupo Bimbo for its inclusion in this list for the fifth consecutive year, which shows without a doubt that its performance is governed day by day according to the highest standards of ethics and commitment in the business world, with all the commitment that entails, ”said Timothy Erblich, CEO of Ethisphere.

It is important to note that the process includes more than 200 questions that companies must answer about their culture, their environmental and social practices, the ethical activities they carry out, governance, diversity and, finally, the initiatives they lead to create a value chain. strong.

“For Grupo Bimbo, ethics is much more than a commitment, it is part of the DNA of our company and of our employees, in the way we conduct our daily activities; this is the essence under which we embark every morning on the road that sets us on the path to achieving our goal of nurturing a better world, ”says Daniel Servitje, Chairman and CEO of Grupo Bimbo. “Thanks to our more than 135,000 employees, this recognition is the result of their commitment, and thanks to Ethisphere, we are very honored to receive this recognition for the fifth consecutive year.

In this year’s edition, the Ethisphere Institute’s list of the World’s Most Ethical Companies includes a total of 135 companies from 22 countries and 47 different industries.

