Grupo Castilla opens offices in Almera with the help of Almerimatik

The two companies enter into a commercial collaboration in the field of people management and Grupo Castilla acquires the HR software unit of Almerimatik

BY RRHHDigital, 04:15 – 27 November 2020



Grupo Castilla, national software publisher HCM (Human Capital Management), has announced a new acquisition as part of its strategy of strong growth in the human resources sector, combining organic growth and integrations, with the aim of achieving a 20 million turnover in 2022. The agreement involves, on the one hand, the acquisition of the production unit of human resources management in Almerimatik, the creation of the new office in Almera for Grupo Castilla and, on the other part, a commercial collaboration in the products and services of the two companies.

Almerimatik, founded in 1981 in Almera, with a turnover of 3 million euros in 2019 and with more than 200 national customers, focuses its activities on the areas of computer systems, in particular on Appolo software for global management of local police headquarters. From the company Almeria, Francisco Javier de Linaza, CEO of Almerimatik, underlines that “Thanks to this collaboration, the two companies will generate value for our current customers and we will improve our competitiveness, being able to integrate the main respective IT solutions in their market segments. “.

For his part, Carles Castilla, CEO of Grupo Castilla, explains that “thanks to this operation, we will be able to bring more value to all Almerimatik customers, by accelerating their digital transformation in terms of HR, towards Cloud and BPO models. (Business Process Outsourcing). We are delighted to be able to create long-term synergies with partners like Almerimatik who bring their knowledge and technology, becoming an integral part of our clients’ value chain ”.

Grupo Castilla aims to ensure 50% of its annual growth through inorganic operations and to position itself as a leading provider of specialist HR consulting solutions and services. HH., In the upper middle segment of the private and public sectors. This is the third transaction announced by Grupo Castilla so far this year, after the integration of Data Proces technology and HR consulting. H H. Thinking about people.

