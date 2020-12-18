LETTER SIZE

Grupo Eulen creates the service for the rehabilitation and enhancement of mining areas

BY RRHH Digital, 17:26 – 17 December 2020



The EULEN Group, leader in our country in the provision of services to businesses and pursuing its objective of offering society innovative services providing useful, quality and sustainable solutions, has created the Mining Area Rehabilitation and Revaluation Service with the objective of offering a second chance to these territories and reactivity to their economic and social development.

This is a new service that is part of the set of “sustainable services” that the company is launching in the market with which it helps companies and customers to be more sustainable and responsible with their environment and the environment. environment. These sustainable services reinforce the EULEN Group’s commitment to climate action and the promotion of the green economy, in addition to being aligned with some of the 17 SDGs and with the CSR objectives of its client companies.

Among the tasks that the company performs with this new service, the environmental diagnosis to analyze and evaluate the characteristics of the land and its conditions for the future stands out; and the technical and economic proposal for a comprehensive rehabilitation and reassessment project, which includes the intervention project, the design of the rehabilitation works, in addition to the waste management plan.

Likewise, with this service, he is also in charge of the complete execution of the overall project and its medium – long term maintenance. Rehabilitation plan The EULEN Group understands that a rehabilitation plan is the overall set of actions on an altered mining area, adjusted to the needs of the land after an exhaustive process of environmental diagnosis, and where the techniques will be used.

