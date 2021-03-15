Grupo Persona continues to give a voice to female leadership through its latest campaign

Throughout March, Grupo Persona is running an active social media campaign to give women a voice, in honor of International Women’s Day

BY RRHHDigital, 05:00 – 15 March 2021



From the CSR space of Grupo Persona, they have promoted a new campaign whose protagonists are silent, anonymous, discreet and silent female figures, who, with their daily work and their values, become true influencers of our lives (attention, not “influencers!”!). A tribute space created as a speaker for all women who have a lot to say and to prove.

The Grupo Persona initiative started on March 8, International Women’s Day, and will continue throughout March as a space for women to meet and debate. The group intends to flood the networks with stories of women, us, or our friends, or girlfriends, or wives, or daughters, or mothers, or sisters, or collaborators, or teachers, great women! “They are neither famous, nor artists, nor influencers, neither scientists, nor athletes”, they are only women, “neither more nor less”, they underline within the group. “We launched the call and we received such valuable stories that we want to share them every day with you. Women scientists, teachers, housewives, farmers, freelance professionals, retirees … what stories we are learning!”

