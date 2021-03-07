Grupo Sifu, recognized for its inclusive practices

Grupo SIFU, the Special Employment Center of reference for integration and professional integration in Spain, received the prize in the category “Most promising practice among companies and employers” awarded every two years by European Association of Services for People with Disabilities. The official delivery of this recognition was made this month, after the postponement caused by the Coronavirus.

The jury, made up of an international panel of 12 experts, including employer companies, service providers, people with disabilities, laureates of previous editions and politicians, selected Grupo SIFU from among 49 internships from 20 different countries. , thus supporting the work of SIFU. in business for 28 years.

When the award was announced, Jim Crowe, president of EASPD, praised Grupo SIFU’s record and underlined the importance of its work “because its work promises to be particularly relevant and necessary in the future”.

Cristian Rovira, vice-president of the SIFU Group Foundation, recalls that “people with disabilities are twice as likely to suffer from unemployment in Europe and that this critical moment that we are going through due to the pandemic, the situation is worsening. Developing a paid job creates a feeling of autonomy and responsibility. Recognitions like this push us to keep working and to make the maximum effort to achieve a more equitable and inclusive society ”.

