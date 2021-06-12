Guide to entering Spain from abroad in summer: you need these documents

Posted: Saturday June 12 2021 5:30 PM

How can I return to Spain this summer? This is the question that many Spaniards abroad will undoubtedly ask themselves, since mobility has resumed and tourism has crossed our borders again.

Many Spaniards living abroad plan to come to our country to spend these summer months. A return to roots more complicated because of the pandemic. The presentation of the official COVID certificate, if you reside in the EU, is one of the alternatives to do so … but the same is not the case with Spaniards who reside in countries considered at risk or outside of the EU.

As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the main thing is to present the official COVID-19 certificate of the European Union. It says if you have been vaccinated, if you have already recovered from the disease or a negative diagnostic test.

Now, what vaccines are accepted to enter Spain? Anyone authorized for marketing by the European Union or the WHO:

If you come from a third country that does not have the COVID Digital Certificate, you will be able to access the country as long as you have a vaccination certificate, a negative diagnostic test or a recovery certificate.

The vaccination certificate is valid from 14 days after the end of the vaccination schedule and up to one year from that date. The diagnostic test, if it has been taken within 48 hours of arrival in Spain. And with regard to the recovery certificate, it must correspond to a test within a period not exceeding 180 days after the date of the first positive result.