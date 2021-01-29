Well-being and productivity: guide to transforming your workspace into a ‘Home Office’

“Working from home is not the same as teleworking”, on the basis of this axiom, Actiu has prepared an eBook-Guide to transform the workspace into “Home Office Pro”. Produced in collaboration with Jana Fernndez, a specialist in physical, mental and emotional well-being strategies, with Actiu’s interior design and branding team, the Guide offers guidelines for creating an office environment at home that promotes well-being and productivity.

Working from home is that hybrid between working in a physical workspace and telecommuting, and this affects not only logistical issues but also social, emotional, physical, etc. Telework offers a different approach to home and face-to-face work, creating a specific physical workspace “within the place of family coexistence”. This is why it is time to lay the foundations for this new paradigm of work and also to rethink traditional ways of working, for those who, at some point, will return to the office.

In this sense, Soledat Berbegal, advisor and director of brand reputation at Actiua, affirms that “well-being must be created and designed so that the physical part helps the emotional. It makes people feel better and therefore work more efficiently. For this reason, a functional table or an ergonomic chair should no longer be part of the space but rather efficient professional work tools that take care of the users ”.

The Guide offers tools and resources to maintain physical well-being in the workplace, mental well-being during working time, and emotional well-being through work relationships, regardless of where this is taking place.

The keys to teleworking with a Home Office professional

Physical space: specific workspace in the family living space. Equipment: You know you are working and have average equipment that allows you to cover work and household needs, or is provided by the company. Time management Flexible hours are determined by each person, according to their productivity, their customer availability, their personal responsibilities, etc. Measurement of work control Performance, achievement of objectives and closure of the project.

Aspects to consider

Physical space: It is essential to choose the right place. Regardless of the schedule in which professional work has to be carried out, it is preferable that the chosen space is away from televisions and traffic areas, to avoid distractions and interruptions. Once chosen, it is necessary to ensure order, define the decoration, ensure good lighting and create a small soft seating area for reading and relaxing. Ergonomics: When choosing equipment, it is a priority to guarantee ergonomics with UNE-EN certified furniture that prevents injuries and facilitates good performance. Not to mention a routine of movements and exercises that ensure good physical condition and health. Management and planning: At the head office, the work routine can be changed by personal life. The distribution of working hours into small blocks makes it possible to reconcile professional and private life. It is possible to organize schedules according to the tasks of the day and according to the hours of greatest productivity. Likewise, it affects the closing of the working day, which must end accordingly with the previously fixed time, always taking into account the responsibility and the objectives to be achieved. Maintaining the level of attention is essential, for this it is advisable to group the tasks according to the type of attention they require, dedicating the group of tasks that require the most attention to the most productive hours. high. In addition, having a harmonious space is very important to avoid unprofessional elements that cause distractions and interruptions. Good Habits: It is essential to acquire habits that help improve work performance and personal relationships at work.

The goal is to achieve a healthy lifestyle that has an impact on health first, then on all facets of life, both professional, family and social. To do this, you have to eat well, move well, rest well, manage stress and know how to enjoy life.

The guide includes suggestions for each area: nutrition, exercise, techniques to rest better, manage stress and live better by developing love, gratitude, self-compassion, enthusiasm and experiences.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital