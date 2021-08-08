guidelines for controlling the risk of contagion

After many months of confinement and social isolation, the arrival of vaccines and especially the acceleration of their inoculation have helped make the holidays this summer a little more similar to what we had in the pre-COVID19 era. .

The reopening of the borders has caused a huge increase in travel bookings and, after a difficult period, the urge to enjoy and resume activities is evident. However, while some are already starting to pack their bags, there are those who still worry about the consequences of easing mobility measures after the state of alarm ends.

“The fear of contagion is still very present. The cases of anxiety and depression have increased considerably in the wake of the pandemic as we have had to deal with a very complex situation so it is understandable that trust takes time to build up. recover, ”explains Diana Camn, bluaU psychologist at Sanitas.

So much so that terms hitherto unknown to most have even surfaced, such as “haphephobia”, fear of touching or being touched by others, or “cabin syndrome”, fear of leaving home. since living the outdoors as a dangerous situation. The pandemic has put mental health in the spotlight and its importance, therefore, psychological consultations have multiplied throughout these months. According to the Sanitas study on emotional well-being, 37% of Spaniards say they felt fear and uncertainty during confinement and psychological consultations on video multiplied by 17, registering up to 55,000 overall from 2020.

In addition, it is also a recurring concern among the elderly who, despite being vaccinated, continue to suffer from stress and anxiety due to the constant situation of isolation, fear and uncertainty that they face. ‘they have been living these past few months. “The elderly have been particularly affected emotionally by this pandemic and therefore care should be taken when resuming normal vacations,” explains David Curto, medical director of quality and innovation at Sanitas Mayores.

Likewise, study data shows an increase in concern for mental health, which for almost half of those surveyed is just as important as physical while 2 in 10 consider it even more important.

For this reason, Sanitas experts claim that “enjoying a safe vacation is possible and, if possible, more than ever necessary to give our minds a break”. To achieve this, it is necessary to take into account some of these recommendations to help reduce uncertainties:

Travel to places with little traffic. Social distancing remains one of the most effective measures to contain the spread of the virus. Therefore, if you are traveling, opting for less crowded places may be a good option for those who prefer to avoid contact. Avoid unnecessary travel.

Watch your health. If you start to have a fever or respiratory symptoms such as shortness of breath or cough, do not travel and watch for symptoms to see a doctor if necessary.

Observe hygiene and safety measures. Although the state of alarm is over, the virus continues to be a reality. Compliance with hygiene standards is essential to avoid contagion. The correct use of the mask (covering the nose and mouth), changing it every 4 or 6 hours, frequent washing of the hands or respecting the distances are habits that we must continue to have.

Consult the authorities’ recommendations. Going to official sources is the best way to find out the reality of the situation. It is important to consult the travel recommendations and the situation and conditions in different countries to prevent and ensure a safe vacation.

Avoid overinformation. The amount of news and information reaching citizens’ ears can become a double-edged sword in mental health. While the information can help reassure some, it can also be a source of increased distress for those who are most afraid. The holidays are a time of disconnection, and preventing the coronavirus from becoming the main topic of conversations with family and friends is key to maintaining calm and peace of mind.

DRHNumeric