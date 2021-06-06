Guilhem Guirado will retire in June 2022 – ScoopCube

the essentials The former Blues captain will end his playing career at the end of next season.

At the end of the 26th and last day of the regular phase of the Top 14, on Saturday evening June 5th, the hooker of Montpellier and former captain of the XV of France Guilhem Guirado announced that he will end his career as a player next season. When asked about the rest of his career after the defeat of the Hérault (41-25) against Pau at the Stade du Hameau, the soon-to-be-35-year-old Guirado replied: “I think it will be my last season in my head. You have to know when to stop, you also have to know how to take full advantage of it. I think I gave a lot. ”

The Perpignan trained Guirado began his career at USAP in August 2006 a few weeks after his coronation as U21 world champion. He became French champion with Perpignan in 2009 and moved to Toulon in 2014 after relegating Perpignan to the Pro D2. In the Var he completed his record with a victory in the Champions Cup (2015).

Guirado has been developing with Montpellier since 2019, with whom he won the Challenge Cup last month. He is under contract until June 2022.

Selected 74 times for the French team (8 registered attempts), including 32 as captain, he played three world championships (2011, 2015, 2019) with the culmination of the final reached in New Zealand in 2011.