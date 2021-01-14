Guillaume Delaval, appointed CSR Director of the ID Logistics group

Manage the structuring of the Group’s environmental and social ambitions in all the countries where ID Logistics is established

ID Logistics, one of the main contractual logistics operators in Europe, has announced the appointment of Guillaume Delaval as Director of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility). In this position, report to Christophe Satin, Group CEO.

A graduate in engineering from ICAM in Nantes and a Masters in management from IAE Aix-en-Provence, Guillaume Delaval started his career in the automotive industry (Faurecia) and in the FMCG products industry (Kronenbourg & Kraft Foods). In 2011, he joined the ID Logistics group as Contract Manager. Subsequently, he managed large accounts in various sectors (industrial, cosmetics, consumption, distribution, etc.). In 2016, he joined the Iberian subsidiary of ID Logistics to create the Contract Management department.

Guillaume Delaval, 45, has developed a long career in transport optimization, logistics reengineering and project management. As part of his new functions, he will be in charge of structuring the Group’s environmental and social ambition around its own values ​​and overseeing their application in all subsidiaries. In addition, participate in the Group Executive Committee.

Eric Hmar, President of ID Logistics, specifies that: “CSR is a central theme of our corporate strategy. This is the reason why we have strengthened this department with Guillaume, a profile familiar with our company and its culture, which will accelerate the application of our CSR Policy: to be the market reference point on specific CSR issues. to our activity (health and safety at work, qualified company, environmental intensity of our operations, etc.) and proactively support our customers in reducing their carbon footprint. This approach allows us to strengthen our attractiveness to our employees, customers and investors. “

