Guillaume Peltier calls for “extraordinary justice” to condemn “without appeal” – ScoopCube

the essential LR number 2, suggests Guillaume Peltier to submit this proposal to a referendum if the Constitutional Council is blocked. An idea that is controversial even within Republicans.

Two days after the knife attack on a policewoman near Nantes by a man diagnosed as “severely schizophrenic” and entered in the files of reports on the prevention of terrorist radicalization (FSPRT), LR and RN already supported their radical proposals.

While Jordan Bardella (RN) is promoting the establishment of a “security detention” for some prisoners at the end of their term, Guillaume Peltier, number 2 of the judge, proposes the return of an exceptional jurisdiction that has been abandoned for 40 years and the expulsion from the foreigners who have registered the FSPRT.

. @ G_Peltier proposes to expel all foreigners in the FSPRT (terrorist radicalization) file and calls for the French to reinstate the Security Court, an exceptional jurisdiction that was abolished in 1981. # LeGrandJury pic.twitter.com / IFradoalkh

– The Grand Jury (@LeGrandJury) May 30, 2021

“Extraordinary justice” to be condemned “without appeal possible”

As a guest of the RTL-LCI-Le Figaro Grand Jury this Sunday, May 30th, Guillaume Peltier submitted a proposal that was even controversial in his camp, reports Le Figaro. The Republican Number 2 has indeed proposed the return of the Security Court, a jurisdiction created by General de Gaulle in 1963 and abolished in 1983. A kind of “extraordinary justice” to convict radicalized persons “without appeal” on the basis of a proven suspicion. ”A proposal against the constitution.

The Security Court, created under De Gaulle, abolished under Mitterand

The State Security Court is a former exceptional court, the purpose of which was to bring people to justice who are accused of undermining state security. It was about political crimes. It was founded in 1963 by General de Gaulle after the attacks by the OAS and abolished in 1981 after the election of François Mitterrand.

Guillaume Peltier would like this court to consist of three judges who “could impose preventive detention on a case-by-case basis to protect the French”. He also recommends arresting certain particularly dangerous people who threaten the security of the country through prevention, “it is the very idea of ​​a security court”.

Christian Jacob calls his number 2 to order

These proposals have of course sparked controversy in the political world, but also within the Republicans. “Now is not the time for personal positions that harm everyone, but for the mobilization behind our candidates. At a time when LR is leading the polls, I invite the management team to stand behind our lists wholeheartedly. The only priority: to play collectively ”, responded in a tweet the President of the Republicans, Christian Jacob, without directly quoting Guillaume Peltier.

Now is not the time to take personal positions that harm everyone, but to mobilize behind our candidates. As LR leads the polls, I invite the management team to fully support our lists. The only priority: play together

– Christian JACOB (@ ChJacob77) May 30, 2021

The deputy judge Guillaume Larrivé stood up against his colleague: “The possibility of appealing in criminal matters is neither old age nor a fad of malicious left-wing laxity, but a progress that cannot be done without.” in a civilized state. “

The opportunity to appeal in criminal matters is neither the age nor a fad of an evil left-wing laxist, but a step forward that cannot be done without in a civilized state.

– ud83c uddeb ud83c uddf7 Guillaume Larrivé (@GLarrive) May 30, 2021

In the middle of the regional and departmental races, the LREM MPs took the opportunity to lower the competition. “Return to first place for Guillaume Peltier: the extreme right he came from. The question is whether the ‘Republicans’ confirm this exodus from our rule of law. Justice without appeal! Go faster: restore the death penalty”, especially Aurore Bergé started on Twitter …

ud83d udeabBack to first place for Guillaume Peltier: the far right where he came from.

The question is whether the “Republicans” confirm this deviation from our rule of law.

ud83d udd34 Justice without appeal! Go Faster: Restore the Death Penalty. https://t.co/vvv0osZnTc

– Aurore Bergé (@auroreberge) May 30, 2021