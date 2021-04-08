Guinness World Record Longest Nail: Longest Nails: Woman Cut Her Nails After 30, Made Guinness World Record For Longest Nail – American Woman With Guinness World Record for the longest nails cut them after 30 years

Washington

Often times, women keep their fingernails big so that Iannah Williams of America made a Guinness World Record. Ayanna cut her fingernails after taking care of her fingernails for 30 years. When his toenail was cut, it was approximately 733.55 centimeters, or 24 feet and 0.7 inches. Ayanna broke her own record with this latest record.

Dr Alison Reading, who is associated with the Guinness World Record, said she cut Ayanna’s nails with a blade. Ayanna had loved doing nail art since she was a teenager. He said he often had to get his mother’s permission to polish his nails. Ayanna’s attempt to grow her fingernails was first recognized in 2017.

Ayanna was also included in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2018. At that time, her fingernails were 576.4 centimeters or 18 feet and 10.9 inches in length. Great care was taken to preserve and maintain such long nails. Two bottle mesh polishes used to finish nail polishing. Before, it took at least 20 hours to get Ayanna treated.