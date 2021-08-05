Gulf of Mexico Dead Zone: Oxygen Demand in the Gulf of Mexico: Oxygen Crisis in the Gulf of Mexico

Washington

For nearly a year now, America’s water, which has been hit by the corona virus epidemic, the devastation caused by the violent forest fire and the record heatwave, has dissolved like poison. Scientists from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have discovered that the “dead zone” in the Gulf of Mexico here is much larger than normal. It is an area where the amount of oxygen is so low that fish and other aquatic organisms begin to die.

According to NOAA data, an area of ​​5,380 square miles was in the dead zone for five years, but in the latest figures it grew to 6,334 square miles. Here, the amount of oxygen in the bottom is less than 2 ppm (parts per million), which makes life difficult. According to NOAA, water from the Mississippi River is responsible for this. For this reason, such a crisis occurs every year, but this time it is greater than what was estimated earlier.

damage caused by moss growth

Along with this, the nutrient-rich water comes from cities, farms and other sources, due to which moss grows. After it dies and is submerged, decomposing bacteria that consume oxygen flourish. Due to this lack of oxygen, the life of aquatic organisms is threatened. Either they start to die or they start to move elsewhere. There is also a negative effect on the reproduction of fish.

loss for fishermen

Along with the aquatic life, the yields of fishermen who depend on the fish here are also affected. The study found that there is a severe oxygen shortage near the coast and that there is no oxygen at all in many places. Each year this dead zone increases with the arrival of the summer season but this time it was more than expected. The largest dead zone was in 2017, when it crossed 8.7 thousand square miles.