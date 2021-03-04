Gulf Stream: Gulf Stream: Which will be the weakest Gulfstream for 1000 years? Do you know the effect on India? – Gulf Stream at its lowest for more than 1000 years, known effect on India and monsoon rains

The Gulf Stream, which makes the monsoon stronger in India, was considered the weakest for the past 1,000 years. Since then, environmentalists around the world have feared the dangers ahead. Scientists believe the waters of the Atlantic Ocean are slowly weakening due to the increasing effects of global warming. Because of this warm water, many ports in Europe including Great Britain, France, Norway and Denmark remain open all year round. If this current goes out or its temperature decreases, the Ice Age can occur in most countries of the northern hemisphere, including all of Europe.

Due to weakening Gulf Stream, Ice Age could enter Europe

Scientists say that when average temperatures rise almost everywhere in the world. Then much of the Atlantic Ocean south-east of Greenland gets colder and colder. Scientists fear it will cool the delicate balance of temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean. The weakening of Atlantic rivers can cause rapid changes in temperature and weather. Due to which there may be terrible storms in many countries, rapid rise in sea level in many places and very low rainfall. If there is less rain, there may be changes in desert areas in many parts of the world.

Weather conditions will change dangerously all over the world

The Gulf Stream is actually a warm stream, originating in the Gulf of Mexico hundreds of feet below sea level, and reaching many countries in Western Europe. Scientists consider it to be a giant river that no human would have seen with their own eyes. Even though all the freshwater rivers in the world merge together, this stream flows more than that. It is the most powerful waterway in the world with the power to influence global weather and temperature. For this reason, the air circulating in many continents is affected. Many countries may face severe drought if this current diverts the wind trend with them.

Scientists said with monstrous changes, coastal areas will be drowned

A study published last week reported that the northern part of the Gulf Stream and the high seas currents indicate that it could weaken further in the years to come. Peter de Menocal, president and director of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, said we don’t accept this as true. Because if it does, then it’s just demonic change. With this, many parts of America and Europe will be submerged under seawater. Indeed, the Gulf Stream in Europe is known as the Reverse Atlantic Meridian Circulation (AMOC) in the parlance of scientists. Now, scientists fear that AMOC is weakening in the region, due to snow and marine sediment in the region.

There will be a severe drought in America and Africa

Scientists fear that temperatures in parts of Europe may drop below about 15 degrees Celsius compared to today’s average temperatures. After that, freezing conditions like North America and Europe will turn arctic. Parts of North Africa and northern South America will be much drier due to the lack of rain. In recent years, scientists have already recorded the least amount of precipitation in these areas. It strengthens their outlook.

India will also have a bad effect

The Gulf Stream also has a significant impact in the Indian Ocean. In such a situation, if there is a change in the temperature of this powerful stream of water, India will be bound to be affected by it. The whole agricultural economy of India is based on monsoon rains. All of India remains green throughout the year due to the rains from July to September. In such a situation, if the monsoon is affected by the changing of the Gulf Stream, it will have a direct impact on the agriculture and coastal areas of India.