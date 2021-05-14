Gulf workers returned to India: Big shock from Corona, 1 million Gulf workers returned to India, Kerala’s income fell – Gulf workers returned to India as income of the coronavirus kerala have decreased

United Nations / Dubai

There has been a significant drop in the number of households sent migrants from Gulf countries to Kerala. In the Gulf countries, around 10.02 Lakh workers have returned to Kerala due to layoffs due to Kovid. The World Bank shared this information. The Bank’s Migration and Development bulletin released on Wednesday showed that overall, however, the money transferred by Indian workers abroad in 2020 was around $ 8.3 billion, in decrease of only 0.2% compared to the previous year.

As a result, India’s remittances from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) saw a sharp decline of 17%, but this was offset by flexible flows from the United States and other countries. ‘Home. In detail, India has been the largest recipient of remittances worldwide since 2008 in total value. However, remittances to India are nowhere as long as it comes to its share of gross domestic product (GDP). For smaller countries like Tonga and Lebanon, remittances represent a larger share of GDP.

According to the brief, the exodus of foreign workers from seven member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) last year severely affected Kerala. The bank said that “ in Kerala there are around 10.02 lakh of migrant workers, over 40 lakh who worked in countries covered by the Gulf Cooperation Council and contributed 30% of state revenue. , the global epidemic in 2020 making them unemployed. . Low-skilled workers have been hit the hardest in this regard.

The brief statement says the monthly salary families receive has fallen by an average of $ 267. In short, the United States is listed as the largest source of remittances, followed by the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Russia. According to the brief, increased flows to Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan and Sri Lanka have resulted in an increase in remittances of around 5 percent for the South Asian region. Like India, Nepal also experienced a slight decline in remittances.

For the following year, the bank estimated that “ remittances to the region will be reduced slightly to 3.5%, due to a moderation in growth in high-income economies and a further decline expected migration to the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council ”. Report author Dilip Rath said: “The desire to help family members has been made possible by financial measures in almost all host countries, where economic performance has exceeded expectations. ” He added: “A second enabling factor was that businesses in many host countries were better prepared for remote work and remote provision of services that supported employment.