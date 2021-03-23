gunman attack in niger: niger: orgy of gunmen, cremation took place in a village, 137 in 3 hours fired with bullets – one gunman killed at least 137 people in villages across the country west african niger

Cyclists from Nigerien villages accumulate in the crematorium of Tandavgaon village, 137 people have died in the western region of Niger and terrorist activities have increased.

In the West African country of Niger, armed men on motorcycles created such an orgy that the villagers of the village turned into crematoriums. These armed men killed 137 people in 3 hours. The attackers were numerous and rode bicycles. The attackers set fire to several houses and indiscriminately opened fire on the crowd.

According to reports, the attackers shed blood in the villages of Intagene, Bacoret and other places in Tahoua, a region in western Niger. This area is located near the Malian border. However, no terrorist organization has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. Local authorities previously confirmed the deaths of around 60 people, but now the government has said 137 people were killed in the attack.

Extremists have killed at least 100 people in Niger

Let me tell you that in recent years, terrorist activities have increased in the western region of Niger. Some 66 people were reportedly killed by suspected terrorists last week. In these areas, attacks were carried out not only against ordinary citizens but also against the security forces.