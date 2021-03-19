Gunmen ambush police convoy near Mexico City: 13 officers killed in drug raid in Mexico on suspicion of drug mafia – Mexican police convoy ambushes 13 dead

Mexico

A police vehicle was ambushed in Mexico, killing at least 13 senior officials. According to a report by the Xinhua News Agency, the incident took place Thursday afternoon in the town of Cotepec Hariñas in the state of Mexico. According to Rodrigo Martinez-Salis, the state security secretary, members of the local police and the prosecutor’s office were patrolling, during which their car was attacked.

The officer confirmed that eight police officers and five prosecutors were killed in the attack. He said: “This attack was made to avenge the Mexican government. We will respond forcefully to uphold the law. This is the largest such attack since October 2019 in the Mexican state of Mishocone.

Earlier in October 2019, 14 police officers were killed in an attack on drug traffickers in Mishoken state. Large-scale operations have been launched in the countryside ravaged by Mexico City gangs in search of attackers after Thursday’s attack. This area is surrounded by the State of Mexico on three sides.