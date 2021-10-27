guns-and-books-on-a-shoot:-danger-of-death

The priceless Javier Sampedro calls Stephen Hawking’s Law the warning that the famous British physicist formulated in the prologue of A brief history of time : each equation you introduce in a book cut sales in half. Pulling this thread we could call Henry James Law the following: every time you narrate a dream in a novel, you lose a reader. And Jonás Trueba’s Law to this one: every time you take out a book in a movie they call you pedantic.

Trueba, who has not cut himself when it comes to taking them out in his own, The accusation of pedantry never ceases to amaze him. In an interview he explained it like this: “No one is offended by the fact that there are guns in most movies, but it is true that one goes out talking about a book at a dinner with friends, when in the life of an average Spaniard it is more normal to have a book than a gun ”. The abundance of firearms on the billboard is indeed curious. If all traces of the human race except the blockbusters disappeared, the anthropology of the future – in case it remembered the Netflix password – would think that the Earth is nothing more than a far west put to the day.

Jonás Trueba premiered last Friday Who prevents it . As the protagonists are not professional actors but a group of adolescents, the anti-repression police and the criers of “young people lack culture” would think that this time the books were going to be conspicuous by their absence. They are wrong. One of the boys takes a full backpack to the end of year trip ― he has to empty it when he has to save the purchase for the bottle―, another appointment in passing ¡the April Thesis of Lenin! and another one introduces into the game of “I never” the fatality that he liked a book that he started out of obligation. Amazing? As much as the fact that a Hollywood star kills a person with a prop revolver. Of course, not everyone in the documentary? from Trueba go to the film library to see films by Rita Azevedo Gomes, there are those who prefer face-to-face classes just to avoid having to face a huge dilemma: choosing between the Zoom and the Minecraft .

Who prevents it , which owes its title to a song by Rafael Berrio, lasts three and a half hours with, great find, two intermissions that far from lowering it, they only increase the intensity of the film (which flies by because truth and beauty were invented before watches). Its director and several of the protagonists walked through the cinemas of Madrid on Sunday to, before the show, thank the spectators for having gone. In other words, as writers do in the presentations of their books. They warned that they would not return at the end. If they had, they would have heard the applause.